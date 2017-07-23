Text and pictures by Kevin Lim

1.73m64kg

Exercise regimen: I train three times a week at classes or I do my own personal training, which usually involves Tabata or weightlifting. I also do Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Olympic lifting. If I'm looking to torch some fats I select four to five exercises for the Tabata workout. I usually go for GHD ab workouts, push-ups, assault bike and the rower. This helps build on my cardio and gets the body perspiring.

Diet: I don't have a restriction on my diet because I believe in moderation for all types of food. A typical breakfast for me is cereal, which I mix with soy milk followed by nuts or fruits. I can't do without my protein shake. I'm usually rushing off for another round of training, so I squeeze in a bowl of acai in between. It is loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats and electrolytes.