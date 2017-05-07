Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern
Remus Ng, 23
Undergraduate
Height: 1.75m Weight: 72kg
Exercise regimen: I have been doing high-intensity interval training for about a year, and it has worked wonders for my physique. I do Amrap (as many rounds as possible) sets with body weight as I can go at my own pace and still achieve maximum effectiveness.
Diet: For breakfast, I have wholemeal bread with peanut butter, cereal, or scrambled eggs. For lunch and dinner, I'll get creative with ways to cook my chicken breast, salmon, greens, and brown rice.
Ashley Yap, 23
Student
Height: 1.65m Weight: 47kg
Exercise regimen: I run 5km twice a week, and try to do home workouts once a week. They consist of squats, lunges, and crunches. I enjoy outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking. I also go scuba diving once every few months.
Diet: I don't have a strict diet, but I generally adhere to having low carbs and low sugar. I try to avoid fried food and desserts except on special occasions. I also avoid sugary drinks. My favourite food is sashimi.