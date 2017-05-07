Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern

Remus Ng, 23

Undergraduate

Height: 1.75m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I have been doing high-intensity interval training for about a year, and it has worked wonders for my physique. I do Amrap (as many rounds as possible) sets with body weight as I can go at my own pace and still achieve maximum effectiveness.

Diet: For breakfast, I have wholemeal bread with peanut butter, cereal, or scrambled eggs. For lunch and dinner, I'll get creative with ways to cook my chicken breast, salmon, greens, and brown rice.