Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern
Law graduate
Height: 1.72m Weight: 62kg
Exercise regimen: I work out in the gym three times a week, and each time I choose two body parts to work on. For cardio, I run five to eight km once a week and swim for 45 minutes each time. I do a variety of sports to test my limits, such as water polo, CrossFit and cycling.
Diet: I believe in having a balanced diet. My sources of protein include baked beans, tofu, chicken, fish and almonds. I have small snacks in between my major meals over the course of the day. My favourite shake is to blend one scoop of egg white, two tablespoonfuls of peanut butter, a portion of fruit and two scoops of protein powder. I avoid high-sugar content food and all forms of processed food.
Small business owner
Height: 1.55m Weight: 44kg
Exercise regimen: My fitness routine revolves around body weight and gymnastics strength training. I do yoga occasionally and hit the gym for free weights sessions twice a week. In a week, I do at least 12 hours of body weight training and nine hours of stretching.
Diet: I have the whites of four eggs and two slices of toast for breakfast, roasted chicken rice and an avocado milk shake for lunch, and finally, rice or pasta for dinner. I do not snack or eat chocolates and ice cream. I avoid fast food, although I have it once or twice a month. My favourite food is sashimi.