Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern

Law graduate

Height: 1.72m Weight: 62kg

Exercise regimen: I work out in the gym three times a week, and each time I choose two body parts to work on. For cardio, I run five to eight km once a week and swim for 45 minutes each time. I do a variety of sports to test my limits, such as water polo, CrossFit and cycling.

Diet: I believe in having a balanced diet. My sources of protein include baked beans, tofu, chicken, fish and almonds. I have small snacks in between my major meals over the course of the day. My favourite shake is to blend one scoop of egg white, two tablespoonfuls of peanut butter, a portion of fruit and two scoops of protein powder. I avoid high-sugar content food and all forms of processed food.