Isao Omine, 31, Recruitment consultant

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at the gym four or five times a week. I focus on two muscle groups, and I do more weightlifting exercises and minimal cardiovascular workouts. Every other morning, I do a variety of abdominal exercises before I start my day. I do the exercises in increasing repetitions .

Diet: My meals consist mainly of chicken, tofu, steak and fish. I hardly take any sugar or fried food. I take carbohydrates only at the weekend. If I have to snack, I choose almond nuts or fruit. I also drink a lot of water throughout the day and take my vitamin supplements.

Cherilyn Wong, 23, Undergraduate

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 45kg

Exercise regimen: I make it a point to work out at least once a week. During less hectic weeks, I visit the gym and my regimen includes simple cardio as well as exercises such as squats and abs training that use free weights. When I am too busy to visit the gym, I do my workouts at home. My sport of choice is muay thai.

Diet: I usually eat a heavier breakfast to sustain myself, as I have late lunches due to my hectic schedule in school. I usually trim away the fat from the meat and avoid eating lard. I love steak, pasta and Japanese food such as salmon sashimi, as well as spicy food such as sambal sotong and laksa.

By Caroline Chia and Alphonsus Chern