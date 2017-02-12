Joedha Ghosh, 35

Bank assistant vice-president

Height: 1.78m Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I head to the gym five or six times a week for cardio, weight training and ab exercises. I like outdoor running and try do 15-16km run on alternate Saturday mornings. I have done a few half marathons and a full marathon. Now my focus is on an obstacle course race.

Diet: I ensure I eat complex carbs and good amount of protein. I try to restrict carb intake post midday and avoid heavy dinners. Except for breakfast, I try eating multiple meals in small quantities over the course of the day. I usually avoid eating less than two hours before sleeping. I try to avoid fast food, ice cream and carbonated drinks. I have stopped taking protein supplements for a couple of years.

Eunice Yeo, 38

Bank associate

Height: 1.60m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: Normally I train in a gym twice a day on weekdays. Each session lasts between 45 minutes and an hour. My typical workout includes 2-5km short runs, strength training for my back, shoulders, chest, bicep, tricep and legs, followed by calisthenics and ending with some stretching and foam rolling. I also do functional training with my trainer. On weekends, I go for 10km runs and occasionally partake in group strength training.

Diet: I start my day with a nutritious breakfast, which typically includes muesli mixed with non-fat yoghurt and coffee with no sugar. After my workout, I have a banana and plain wholemeal bread. For my lunch, I usually have salads or sandwiches with adequate protein. Dinners are low-carb meals like grilled chicken wraps. I indulge in dark chocolate occasionally.

Text and pictures by Ng Sor Luan