Hot Bods

Text and pictures by Wang Hui Fen

Joshua Tay, 20
Student

Height: 1.86m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: I work out in the gym five or six times a week and do calisthenics training at least once a week. I also swim and cycle when I am free.

Diet: I eat fairly healthily, cooking most of my meals but still allowing myself to indulge in some good food occasionally. I enjoy cooking as well, so I find recipes and tweak them slightly to make them healthier.

Gwen Wong, 35
IT account manager

Height: 1.60m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I do pole dancing twice a week, aerial fitness once a week and run two or three times a week. I started pole dancing seven years ago. It challenges my physical strength and flexibility. I was one of the weakest in the class when I first started and it has helped to build up confidence regarding how I feel about my body. I also play golf once in a while and try to hit the driving range once a week.

Diet: I have a sweet tooth - I love chocolates, ice cream and cakes. I believe in eating moderately with a balanced diet.

