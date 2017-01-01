Leroy Koh Chong Wei, 18

Polytechnic student

Height: 1.75m Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym five to six times a week, focusing on different body parts each day. I like to incorporate different workouts to make things more interesting and keep my muscles growing. I have been engaged in Chinese martial arts since the age of eight. I also play basketball and football with my friends, and they double as cardio sessions for me.

Diet: As the saying goes, abs are made in the kitchen. My diet consists primarily of fruit and vegetables with different choice cuts of meat. An example would be oats, eggs, and strawberries to start the day, followed by pasta with chicken breasts or fish fillets. I try my best to avoid all fast food if possible. Also, I refrain from snacking on processed foods such as potato chips or french fries. I love hawker food which provides me with a plethora of choices given Singapore's diverse cultures. Stingray with belacan chilli always hits the spot for me.

Tan Wei Ann, 22

Corporate communications executive

Height: 1.62m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I try to fit in at least three 90-minute sessions of weightlifting at the gym each week. I also like to go for yoga and swimming sessions, and if I have a marathon coming up, I will switch to body weight exercises and perform more cardio. In addition to running, I enjoy water sports such as surfing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

Diet: I usually eat fruit and bread for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I have home-cooked food such as baked fish, potatoes and boiled vegetables. I try to avoid oily and fried food, but I love pasta and chicken. Sometimes I indulge myself with food from McDonald's or ice cream.

Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern