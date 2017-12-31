Paul Wong, 21, Student

Height: 1.65m Weight: 62kg

Exercise regimen: I train up to six days but at least three times a week. I push myself with a mixture of compound movements and bodyweight callisthenics. Basically it is a combination of bodybuilding style in the gym to sculpt my physique and strength training with callisthenics at the nearby fitness corner. I train about one hour and a half to two hours a session. I rotate my training with a full body-split routine to target different muscle groups.

Diet: I eat three or four standard meals in a day. I do not count my calorie intake unless I am preparing for a show or competition. I eat whatever i want but make sure the diet is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. I believe in a healthy diet.

Nurashiqeen Abdullah, 27 Flight attendant

Height: 1.61m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I mainly train at F45 Siglap, three to four times a week. The workouts there are High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) based but they change every day. Some days, it's cardio, resistance or a good mix of the two. The workout lasts 45 minutes. I also do yoga (yoga movement), boxing (still boxing) and spinning (Crucycle). I love keeping active and work out three to four hours daily.

Diet: I usually have a light breakfast and work out till lunch time. I will have a heavy lunch and light dinner, with light snacking in between. I do not follow a particular diet, but I have a good variety to choose from. I love my food spicy and must have vegetables. My go-to snacks would be greek yoghurt and honey/ mixed nuts. My biggest weakness, chocolate cake.

Text and pictures by Lim Yaohui