Rupert Ong, 55, Lawyer

Height: 1.73m

Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym twice a week for a one-hour workout. I don't have a set routine. I use whichever machine is available, and do three sets with increasing weights. I swim twice a week during my lunch break. I try to find time to run too, between 2.5 and 4 km. Besides these exercise routines, I also participate in mini-triathlons and sailing competitions. I exercise to motivate myself and to stay fit.

Diet: I eat like a king for breakfast. It usually consists of three eggs, oats, toast, ham, fish fingers and fruits. I take minimal carbs for lunch. Sometimes, it's yong tau foo or a meal that is soupy. If I give myself a treat, it will be steak and vegetables. For dinner, it's lean meat, salad and fruits.

Sharon Lim, 39, Sports physiotherapist

Height: 1.52m

Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: I run two or three times a week for about 40 minutes to an hour near my home. I continue my running even when I'm on holiday. I'll bring along my running shoes and run near my hotel. If the weather is bad, I'll swim instead. I also try to clock at least 10,000 steps a day.

Diet: I eat whatever I want but I do follow my dietitian's advice. If you can't change your quality of food, you vary the quantity or frequency. I love carbohydrates like pasta, bread and noodles but I moderate my intake.

Text and pictures by Joyce Fang