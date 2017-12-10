Text and pictures by Wang Hui Fen

Crystal Wu, 35

Wellness coach

Height: 1.63m Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: My weight was 68kg five years ago but I have managed to drop to my ideal 55kg. I am a mother of a seven-year-old boy. I work out twice a week, each time about 20 to 30 minutes - I do Fit Club body weight resistance workouts. I have a slipped disc, so I try to keep my workout as light as possible.

Diet: I love food. I keep my intake moderate as it is the key to maintaining sustainable long-term weight management. My meals are mainly low carb, high fibre and high protein. A healthy diet means balanced nutrition. Quality sleep is important to me.

Timothy Koh, 22

Student

Height: 1.73m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: I was overweight and decided to lose excess weight and be fit. I work out four times a week, making sure I hit all the major muscle groups. Some days, I will add an additional 20 minutes for cardio exercise.

Diet: I try to eat healthily. I eat chicken breast, eggs, vegetables and firm tofu. I love tofu. I try to avoid junk and fried food as much as possible.