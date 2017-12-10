Hot Bods

Left: Crystal Wu, 35. Right: Timothy Koh, 22
Left: Crystal Wu, 35. Right: Timothy Koh, 22
Published
28 min ago
huifen@sph.com.sg

Text and pictures by Wang Hui Fen

Crystal Wu, 35
Wellness coach

Height: 1.63m Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: My weight was 68kg five years ago but I have managed to drop to my ideal 55kg. I am a mother of a seven-year-old boy. I work out twice a week, each time about 20 to 30 minutes - I do Fit Club body weight resistance workouts. I have a slipped disc, so I try to keep my workout as light as possible.

Diet: I love food. I keep my intake moderate as it is the key to maintaining sustainable long-term weight management. My meals are mainly low carb, high fibre and high protein. A healthy diet means balanced nutrition. Quality sleep is important to me.

Timothy Koh, 22
Student

Height: 1.73m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: I was overweight and decided to lose excess weight and be fit. I work out four times a week, making sure I hit all the major muscle groups. Some days, I will add an additional 20 minutes for cardio exercise.

Diet: I try to eat healthily. I eat chicken breast, eggs, vegetables and firm tofu. I love tofu. I try to avoid junk and fried food as much as possible.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 10, 2017, with the headline 'Hot Bods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch