Text and pictures by Mark Cheong

Jeff Ederer, 36

Chiropractor

Height: 1.75m Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I am a bodybuilder, therefore most of the exercises I do in the gym relate to push-pull legs training. I space this out within the four times I go per week. I also go for pro-wrestle training once or twice a week, which is great for cardio. The programme also includes high-intensity interval training. I also play basketball recreationally once a week.

Diet: I am flexible with my diet and 80 per cent of my food intake consists of whole, minimally processed food, to make sure I get all my micro-nutrients. I do leave some room for indulgences - like chendol and mango sticky rice. Nearer to bodybuilding competition season, I tend to completely cut out processed foods.

Juliana Gozali, 29

Consultant

Height: 1.60m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise between two and six times a week, concentrating mainly on high-intensity interval training. I also try to run as much as I can, which is at least twice a week. Sometimes I run to work, which is near home. I also swim when I can, and do about five-10 laps a time. I also play football, do yoga once a week and rock-climb occasionally.

Diet: I don't have a strict diet but I try to eat everything in moderation. I try as well to go home for dinner to have food cooked by my mum or me. My only routine is having oats and a piece of fruit in the morning. I also avoid sweet drinks.