Amshar Amin, 23, Undergraduate

Height: 1.77m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I do my strength training at least twice a week and once a week during competition period. Most of my cardio workouts come from my physical training and court sessions, as we do a lot of sprints.

Diet: No specific diet. I normally have a lot of protein in whatever I eat, such as chicken and beef. During the competition season, however, I stay away from very oily food and also fast food.

Rachel Soh, 21, Undergraduate

Height: 1.64m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training three times a week, and try to incorporate HIIT exercises into my routine to speed up my metabolism. I also enjoy doing calisthenics at home to target my abdominal muscles.

Diet: I do not follow a strict diet but eating in moderation is important to me. I love cooking and prepare my own meals as much as possible. On top of that, I make a point to drink enough water every day to keep my body hydrated.

Text and pictures by Ng Sor Luan