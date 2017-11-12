Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin
Alan Koh, 29
Sports masseur
Height: 1.67m Weight: 69kg
Exercise regimen: The gym is my second home. I work out daily. On weekdays, I work on my chest, back, shoulders, arms, legs and lower back. On Sundays, I focus on my weak points, namely my glutes and shoulders. If I skip a day of training, the next day is a double and completed within two to three hours.
Diet: I have two to three simple meals daily, without dietary preparations or any supplements. I indulge in an occasional snack or alcohol. I usually skip breakfast and have four to six servings of meat, and three to four servings of vegetables daily. Life is stressful enough and I do not stress myself further by counting calorie
Trina Wang, 44
Administrative officer
Height: 1.56m Weight: 43kg
Exercise regimen: Skipping is one of my favourite warm-ups, especially the "double under". I focus on stretching my legs, back and shoulders.
I work in a gymnastics club and attend the classes once a week. I took up pole dancing eight years ago and now train at home by watching old videos and clips on
YouTube. Sometimes I do pull-ups, rope climbing and I swing kettlebells.
Diet: I have eggs for breakfast and coffee without sugar. My meals are a combination of carbohydrates, proteins and vegetables. I love broccoli and sweet potato. On my cheat days, I have cakes. If I am hungry at night, I eat biscuits. I don't consume fried food or drink coloured or sweet drinks.
