Loh Jia Lerk, 20, Student

Height: 1.75m Weight: 64kg

Exercise regimen: I lift weights three to four times a week. I walk my dog for about 30 minutes, two to three times a week, as a form of cardio exercise. I don't play much sports these days, except for the occasional swim and soccer game.

Diet: I usually have two bananas and six eggs for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I try to have both vegetables and meat, although I occasionally indulge in a less-healthy food choice when I'm out with friends. A protein shake also lasts me throughout the day. I try to avoid oily food and fast food in general. I also stay away from ice cream and cakes. My favourite foods are sushi and pasta.

Grayce Teong, 22, Student

Height: 1.63m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: My cardiovascular workout is mainly indoor cycling. I also do weight training, which I split into lower body workouts (legs and glutes) and upper body workouts (shoulders, back and arms ).

Diet: If I am dieting, I have eggs for breakfast, protein powder after workouts, and vegetables and chicken for most other meals. For carbohydrates, I mostly consume rice and bread. I avoid alcohol, fast food and deep-fried food, and my favourite food is smoked salmon and roast chicken.

Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern