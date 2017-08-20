Text and pictures by Joyce Fang

Gavin Goh, 32

IT consultant

Height: 1.71m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at the gym three to four times a week, for about 60 to 90 minutes each time. I separate my workout into push and pull exercises. For example, chest, shoulder and legs are push exercises, while the back and arms are pull exercises. I also do rock climbing occasionally.

Diet: I don't have a strict diet. Everything I eat is in moderation. However, I don't eat food that has a lot of salt or sugar. I enjoy doing carb cycling, which is eating carbs like fried rice or burgers on one day, and eliminating carbs the next day. I do that to trick the body into burning fats on non-carb days.