Text and pictures by Mark Cheong

Bob Saw, 30

Manager

Height: 1.75m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I try to work out on weekdays during lunch for half an hour in the gym, focusing on core compound movements such as bench presses, deadlifting and squats. Additionally, I incorporate various weight workouts and interval training that my body is not used to. I also enjoy running on weekends .

Diet: I avoid sugar and enjoy eating nuts to supplement my low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, which consists mostly of vegetables, fish soup and avocado.

Kendy Kong, 27

Marketing executive /Aerial instructor

Height: 1.68m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I do aerial arts, which I teach four times a week and train on the weekends. Training sessions last three to four hours. Aerial arts not only focus on upper-body strength, core, quads and calves but also flexibility and grip. Practice involves a lot of conditioning; I climb up and down a 10-metre long piece of silk and do core conditioning like leg lifts and inverted straddles. I also do pole dancing and rock climbing.

Diet: I eat anything and everything, and I get hungry easily since I burn a lot during workouts. I also eat lots of carbohydrates and proteins for energy. I drink protein shakes after working out.