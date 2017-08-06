Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin

Teo Wei Kiat, 23

Accounting student

Height: 1.77m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I go for three-hour water polo training twice a week with the school team. We do burpees, push-ups and squats for warm-up. I go to the gym once a week to work on the big muscle groups. Once a week, I will cycle around my place for about an hour, covering 25km. I picked up cycling last year will soon be taking part in my second triathlon.

Diet: To be honest, I don't diet. I eat what I feel like eating. The only thing I try not to take are soft drinks, but that is to save the sugar for ice cream which I eat almost every day after dinner. I am a big fan of ice cream. I try to eat more fruits, usually a slice of water melon or mango.

Arielle Lee, 26

Medical sales representative

Height: 1.6m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: To gain lean-muscle mass, I do weights training twice a week, working on one muscle group which can be the shoulders, chest or legs. Working the core muscles is a must. As I do not like running, I use the gym's elliptical trainer or spinning classes twice a week for cardio training. I set a certain percentage of body fat and weight loss and check my progress every one or two weeks.

Diet: As a foodie, I have to avoid a lot of things. I avoid dairy and soy products as they cause water retention. I avoid ice cream completely. No sugary drinks as well but, if I have to go for something sweet, it will be coconut water. I try to eat more fish, chicken and eggs and drink about 1.5 to 2 litres of water a day.