ST Run sign-up is now open, host of activities lined up

Registration for this year's The Straits Times Run opens today, with participants in line for more than just a running experience.

The Sept 23 event, which will end at the Singapore Sports Hub, comprises three categories: 18.45km, 10km and 5km.

The registration fee for each is $70, $60 and $50, respectively. Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

Registration can be done at www.straitstimesrun.com from noon.

This year, the build-up will feature a plethora of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

These include a leisurely bike trail which features three pit stops at cafes, a Bounce Fit session (a form of trampoline), a healthy cooking class at Cookyn Inc with Hed chef Hedy Khoo sharing a recipe, and an outdoor yoga session along the waterfront.

Participants can ramp up their fitness during the CrossFit class at Innervate Fitness, a cardio three-way session featuring an Assault Air Bike, Ergo Rower and VersaClimber at TripleFit Millenia Walk, and a 15km sunset run.

The ST Run is partnering the May 5-6 OCBC Cycle for the first time across a range of activities. The latter event's 23km ride, for example, is called The Straits Times ride.

OCBC Cycle participants enjoy 5 per cent off the ST Run's registration fees. The bank's cardholders get a 10 per cent discount.

Ms Koh Ching Ching, head of group corporate communications at OCBC Bank, urged the athletes to "conquer Singapore's closed roads on foot and on bikes".

She added: "Running and cycling are two sports that complement each other greatly.

"Cycling is great for runners as it is non-impact and long rides can help build endurance, while running is great for cyclists to strengthen bone density."

There will also be a tie-up with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. Those who sign up for both runs are entitled to an exclusive gift, limited to the first 3,000.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags which will include a limited edition New Balance "NB DRY" running vest and finisher's tee, as well as complimentary Great Eastern personal accident insurance from the start of the race until the end. There are more goodies to come, too.

Electronics giant Panasonic will sponsor the prizes for the top three runners in the 18.45km and 10km categories.

The winners of the 18.45km (Men and Women) will receive a Panasonic 55-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV worth $2,299, with the runners-up winning a Panasonic Pure Steam Combination Oven worth $1,599. The third-place finishers will win a Panasonic Lumix Camera worth $999.

For the 10km run, the prizes for the top three finishers are a Panasonic 49-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV worth $1,699, Panasonic Lumix Mirrorless Camera worth $1,099, and Panasonic 5-Layer IH Rice Cooker worth $629, respectively.

Mr Daniel Tan, director of Panasonic Singapore, said: "2018 is a special year for Panasonic as it marks our 100th anniversary as well as our sixth consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the ST Run.

"We are delighted to celebrate this momentous milestone of being a time-honoured household name with everyone at the ST Run this year."