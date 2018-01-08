Horse racing: Top salute for Infantry, crowned 2017 Singapore Horse of the Year

SINGAPORE - With four Group wins last season, including the $1.15 million Emirates Singapore Derby, Infantry was deservedly crowned 2017 Singapore Horse of the Year at the Singapore Racing Awards ceremony on Monday (Jan 8).

Besides that blistering win in the Group 1, 2,000m marquee race, other highlights for the five-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding include victories in the $200,000 JBBA Moonbeam Vase, $350,000 Merlion Trophy and $700,000 Kranji Mile.

All were feature races, proof of Infantry's penchant for performing on the big stage.

The Alwin Tan-trained galloper was also named Champion Four-Year-Old (its age last year) and Champion Miler at the gala ceremony at The St. Regis Singapore.

New Zealander Mark Walker also had a 2017 to remember as he bagged the trainer's premiership thanks to his 87 winners, 22 clear of runner-up Ricardo le Grange. It was Walker's second title at the Singapore Turf Club after his 2015 triumph.

Australian Vlad Duric secured the jockey premiership after steering home 83 winners, six more than Brazilian hoop Manoel Nunes, who was bidding for his fourth straight champion jockey crown.

The champion apprentice title went to Malaysian Wong Chin Chuen. He bagged 30 winners to hold off compatriot Zawari Razali (28 winners).