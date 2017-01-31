Horse racing: New president and chief executive for Singapore Turf Club

SINGAPORE - A new face will helm the Singapore Turf Club (STC) from March, when long-time president and chief executive Yu Pang Fey steps down.

Chong Boo Ching, who joined the organisation this month as president and chief executive designate, will lead the STC from March 1, said the club in a statement.

Yu joined the STC in 1988 as deputy general manager and rose through the ranks. Over the years, he played a crucial role in its development into one of the Asia's best racecourses.

Under his watch, the STC bagged the prestigious $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup, an international Group 1 race. The race was discontinued in 2015.