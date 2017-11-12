Horse racing: Gilt Complex claims Dester Singapore Gold Cup in dramatic fashion

SINGAPORE - Gilt Complex became the first horse in 14 years to win the Raffles Cup-Singapore Gold Cup after the six-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding stormed to victory on Sunday (Nov 12) at the Singapore Turf Club.

Ridden by Australian jockey Michael Rodd, Gilt Complex was first past the winning post of the $1.35 million Group 1 Gold Cup, three weeks after the bay galloper had captured the Raffles Cup.

Starting from barrier two in the 16-horse field, Gilt Complex stuck to the rails and was part of the breakaway trio of horses that had distanced themselves from the chasing pack.

Among that leading group was defending champion Bahana (William Pike) and Elite Excalibur (Glen Boss), who finished inches behind and second and third respectively to Gilt Complex.

The last horse to achieve the rare double was Zirna, a mare from trainer Malcolm Thwaites' yard and ridden by Mark Du Plessis, in 2003.

This was Gilt Complex's eighth win from 26 starts and also secured trainer Cliff Brown's first win in the 2,200m marquee race.

Brown's other major highlight in Kranji had been winning the 2011 Emirates Singapore Derby.