Hockey: Pennefather appointed as FIH judicial committee president

SINGAPORE - Singapore veteran sports official Annabel Pennefather has been appointed president of the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) judicial commission, the third time in two months that a world sports body has offered her a position.

The federation's executive board made its decision last Thursday (July 27) after Pennefather's predecessor Don Davies had announced his intention to step down.

The FIH judicial commission is a group of neutral legal advisors that acts as a mediator in legal matters.

"I consider it an honour to be the first Singaporean and also the first female to be appointed to this position," said Pennefather, who was previously one of two judicial commission deputy presidents.

"From my past experience I know that the workload will be manageable within the scope of my other sport and legal roles."

The 68-year-old is also serving on the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) disciplinary tribunal, after being appointed in June.

And last month, the Badminton World Federation appointed her to its external judicial expert group.

Said Pennefather with a laugh: "All of a sudden I seem to be getting this flood of interest. It's probably due to my high-profile role in (the IAAF), so when other international bodies are looking for people to fill similar positions, my name crops up."

The former national hockey player has a longstanding connection with the sport, having also served as the Singapore Hockey Federation's (SHF) president.

Said current SHF president Mathavan Devadas: "It is a great honour for Singapore to have an official appointed to such a senior position in the world body.

"Annabel is eminently qualified to hold the position, and I'm sure she will discharge her responsibilities well.