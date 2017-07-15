ST Run: Heed these tips to avoid ruining your race day

D-day is here. In less than 24 hours, you will be put to the test and your results will show you how much you have progressed.

Your body should be at its strongest and most prepared state to take on the Straits Times Run. You have done your training (or not) and there is not much you can do now.

What can you do today, though, is to ensure that there will not be any hiccups on race day.

EQUIPMENT

Running may be a simple activity, but detailed preparation is essential. Nothing can be taken too lightly or for granted in your running equipment preparation.

I recall wearing a sock which had a small hole where my big toe was during one of my first few marathon races.

I had foolishly thought that I could wear it to complete the marathon and then retire it.

Before I had even reached the halfway mark of the race, my toenail became partially avulsed and was barely adhering to the nail bed.

It was a pretty bloody affair which resulted in my shoe turning crimson red by the end of the race.

That was definitely a painful lesson which taught me to be very conscientious about the fine details of race preparation.

RACE BIB

One of the most important things you will need to have with you at the start line is your number bib.

You may wonder why I even mention this seemingly obvious item.

The truth is, even I have made the mistake of leaving the bib at home, and realising it only on arrival at the race site.

In that instance, my father had to drive home to retrieve it for me.

Of course, this caused me unnecessary emotional distress and, unsurprisingly, I didn't do too well at that race.

How do I prevent this mistake from happening?

I pin my number bib onto my race singlet the night before and slip on the singlet at home before heading out in the morning.

This will guarantee that your number bib will not be forgotten, not to mention the satisfaction when you manage to pin your bib onto your racing gear perfectly.

BREAKFAST

There is no fixed rule when it comes to determining your breakfast for race day.

My recommendation is to test out what you plan to eat on race day via a trial-and-error process.

The food should be largely carbohydrate-based, and may consist of bread, oats and cereals.

Use your daily breakfasts to try out and ensure that what you intend to eat on race day will be comfortable on your stomach - you don't want to be queuing for the toilet five minutes before the race.

You should also aim for breakfast one to two hours before your race, and this should be accounted for in your plans.

Get the above right and you should arrive at the race start in a calm state of mind, all ready to do your best.

Remember, starting in your best form is already half the battle won.

Have a good night's rest and see you at the start line.

•Mok Ying Ren is a former SEA Games marathon and triathlon champion. He has a marathon personal best of 2:26:07 and is managed by ONEathlete.