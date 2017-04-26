Book blurb provided by National Library Board

Head in the game: The mental engineering of the world’s greatest athletes by Brandon Sneed

Keen to look beyond sporting triumphs and defeats to know more about what makes an athlete? Check out NLB's recommendation before or after the talk, "Ask Rohit: An Athlete's Life: It's a crazy one"

A captivating and life-changing manifesto that takes us along on a global quest - from neuroscience labs to the mountains of Patagonia and beyond - to uncover how elite athletes get the edge in a competitive world.

Through interviews with athletes and coaches, visits to sports science firms and training camps, author Sneed shows how even with genetics on one's side, mental engineering can enhance the efficiency of our brains to dramatically transform both our sporting performance and our lives.

Author: Brandon Sneed
Harpercollins, 2017

For more information on the book, click here.

