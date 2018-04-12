He may be 64 but hotshot Paul Lim still aims high

He is two years past the minimum retirement age in Singapore but, at 64, darts player Paul Lim is still as dedicated as ever to honing his craft.

In an interview with The Straits Times at iDarts Fame 2 at Safra Jurong last week, Lim, who is now based in Hong Kong as a consultant for darts machine manufacturer Dartslive, said: "It's all about commitment. If you want to be great, there's no shortcut.

"You have to put in effort, time, devotion, passion. I cannot say, 'Oh, today, I don't want to practise'. Every night before I go to bed and every morning, I throw darts at home, for one to two hours each time."

His work ethic is the reason why he is still a force to be reckoned with, nearly 30 years after becoming the first darts player to record a perfect nine-dart finish at the World Championship.

Last year, he partnered 47-year-old Harith Lim (they are not related) at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, and the Singaporean pair stunned top seeds Scotland en route to a final-eight finish.

The older Lim, who was in town recently to take part in the March 30-April 1 Singapore Open, says he sets himself different challenges - such as hitting a specific score with three darts, and increasing the scores - to sharpen his precision and ability to play under pressure.

More than 3,000 are taking a throw

The Dartslive Official League is the biggest darts competition in Singapore. Since its inception in 2011, it gives soft-tip darts enthusiasts a stage to test themselves across different skill levels in various tournaments such as the Super League and Super 2 and SG Premier, that are typically held twice a year. Player statistics are stored in their own Dartslive card, which determines their rating and which division they are eligible to play in. The Super League is the main competition, a weekly affair in which close to 2,000 darters from 252 teams compete across five divisions in its 15th season here, a big leap from the 300 players from 40 teams in 2011. Then, there is the annual Singapore Open, a three-day affair that includes singles and doubles competitions. With a prize purse of $95,000, this year's Open was held from March 30 to April 1 at the Singapore Expo, where 100 Dartslive machines were set up. It attracted 3,214 entries, almost a 50 per cent jump from the 2,148 recorded last year. Participants came from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, France, Australia, and the United States. David Lee

His training is not limited only to the dartboard. It even extends to when he is sitting in the toilet.

"First and foremost, darts is about the movement, and I always say the best place to practise is when you're sitting in the bathroom doing nothing," he said, nonchalantly.

"Just look at something on the wall, take aim, pull back, and throw. Just go through the motion, the stroke, of throwing a dart."

Even he went on fishing trips in Papua New Guinea where he worked as a chef in 1983, Lim would fill a large bucket with pebbles and toss them one by one into the water, mimicking his dart-throwing technique.

"People think the Karate Kid "wax on, wax off" thing is just a movie (trope)... But it's real," he said, chuckling.

At the recent Singapore Open, Lim won the 10-team Super League World Championship with Team Hong Kong, as he works and competes in the league there although he calls San Bernardino, California, home.

In his role with Dartslive, Lim is able to chart the growth of electronic - also known as "soft-tip" - darts all over the world, and revealed that it is gaining popularity in Singapore quicker than anywhere else.

So much so that he believes one can even make a career out of it.

"It is still hard, but it's possible," said Lim. "When I went to the United States (in 1988), there was money in circuit tournaments year round. I could play in tournaments for 45 weekends each year.

"For Singaporean players now, there's an inaugural five-stage Dartslive South-east Asia tour, and it can be a stepping stone for good players to eventually go to a bigger stage."

The tournaments available to aspiring darts players now are a far cry from when Lim picked up darts in the mid-1970s while he worked as a trainee chef in England.

Because of a lack of competition after he returned to Singapore, he moved to the US to become a professional darts player and reached a career-high world ranking of No. 4.

His finest hour was his perfect nine-dart finish feat at the 1990 World Championship in Surrey, which pocketed him a £52,000 (S$96,356) bonus.

It was the equivalent of golf's first televised hole-in-one, a snooker break of 147 or a bowler's perfect game of 300.

Lim, however, is not one to rest on his laurels. To keep fit, he swims, and hits the gym to use the treadmill and elliptical machines.

He is playing in the Asia International Darts Tournament in Taipei this weekend, and will team up again with Harith at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt next month.

Hong Kong player Hedy Wong, who won the A Flight doubles at the Singapore Open, said this drive to keep going and competing is what makes Lim an inspiration to darts players all over the world.

"He has been a mentor for me in darts and also a big help on a personal level," said the 26-year-old.

"At 64, he still wants to be the best player and he really exemplifies the 'never give up' mentality.

"For me, he is a role model and the most respected player." •Additional reporting by David Lee