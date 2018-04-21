Harmony hero can do it again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Elite Dream can create an impact first-up for trainer Frankie Lor. He trialled very strongly in Australia when named Arrowroot, winning a Tatura trial by 10 lengths. His most recent trial was good, too.

4 Goodluck Goodluck ran fairly on debut. He should take improvement for that and is drawn to take advantage.

1 Mighty Maverick has the advantage of the outside gate, although he probably doesn't have the pace to make the most of it. Still, expect him to be finding the line nicely.

11 Pearly Treasure has drawn awkwardly but he showed something last start and is capable of taking another step forward.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

10 Grand Harbour is right on the cusp of a drop into Class 5, where he'd win in no time at all. But he should push forward and it wouldn't surprise to see him hang on with no weight on his back.

1 Let Us Win is sure to have plenty of admirers with Joao Moreira aboard as he switches back to dirt.

2 Golden Sleep gets Zac Purton aboard and deserves consideration.

4 Imperial Concorde finally has a single-digit draw, having jumped from the cheap seats at his last four starts. If he can take advantage, he's a chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 Good Choice Ahead drops into Class 5 for the first time. He's been running well at the bottom of Class 4 and now, down in grade, he should be able to break through for his first win.

11 Happy Sound should push forward from gate 3 and might prove hard to run down.

4 Winning Controller gets 10-pound (4.54kg) claimer Victor Wong aboard and might be able to get into the mix with even luck.

6 Ambitious Speedy gets Moreira aboard and appears to be nearing a mark where he should be able to win again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Aerohappiness was green as grass on debut but still was able to prevail. If he's taken improvement for that effort, then he should be able to win once more.

3 Complacency, the half-brother to Champions Mile winner Contentment and a debut winner, has been tardy from the gates in two starts over 1,000m. The step-up to 1,200m will suit.

1 Sam's Love is a player back down into Class 4.

10 Gracious Ryder could fill a minor placing at odds.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

5 Glorious Artist caught the eye when he flew home at his first start at Happy Valley but didn't have clear running last time out. He switches to the dirt now, which should suit him.

4 Willie Way is two from three over this course and distance. His only defeat came when five lengths from last weekend's Class 2 winner Prawn Baba in January. He is a big player again.

7 Travel First ran two good races over the dirt earlier this season and will be in contention with the right run.

2 Royal Performer won back to turf last time out. But he had been running well on dirt and deserves consideration.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 Endearing doesn't win out of turn, with his only victory coming first-up this season. Still, he's been running well. He's drawn to take advantage again and Matthew Poon takes some weight off with his five-pound claim. He can't be overlooked.

9 Yee Cheong Pegasus ran well enough on debut, before showing little at his second start. He has drawn nicely and, if he gets a nice run, he can take a step forward.

3 Empire Star has run well at his last two starts and deserves consideration in this spot.

5 Amazing Satchmo is a chance, too.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 Handsome Bo Bo has won his last two starts very comfortably, leading all the way for easy wins. He steps up into Class 3 for the first time, but there's no reason why he shouldn't continue on his way.

1 Momentum Lucky drops back to Class 3, where he has a very solid record. He has only missed the top four once from nine occasions. Victor Wong takes him down to 123 pounds and he should have every chance.

9 Monica makes his Hong Kong debut. Previously named Geodude, the grey won twice in Australia and looks to have some ability. He's drawn well and can figure at his first start.

7 Beauty Energy can improve for his first-up run and he can't be dismissed.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

13 Speedy King steps up to 1,400m for the first time. He looks in need of the extra trip and, with a good run from the inside gate, he should be hard to beat.

4 Big Bang Bong ran well enough at the course and distance last time out. This shapes as an easier assignment and he has a better draw. Expect him to be around the mark.

3 Midnight Rattler ran a better race last time out than he had produced in quite some time. He can continue to improve.

12 Majestic Endeavour has no weight and can get into the placings.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 Elite Boy was a six-length winner last time out. He was assisted by a dirt track favouring front-runners that day. He has little weight on his back and he should be able to be forwardly placed. The addition of a one-cowl blinker should prove a big asset, too.

5 Ugly Warrior only struck defeat for the first time last start, finishing second to Pick Number One, who won last weekend in Class 2. He's the main danger.

7 Generous Heart has failed in two dirt attempts but he is bred to handle the surface and deserves another chance.

2 Winning Vangogh broke his string of runner-up finishes over this course and distance last time out with a disappointing run. He can bounce back.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

9 Harmony Hero showed last start that the boom was justified with a big win with plenty of weight in Class 3. He steps up in grade now and has an awkward draw once more, but he should get at least some speed on with Regency Bo Bo engaged. Expect a similar performance from him.

6 Gunnison has run well in three Hong Kong starts. He gets up to 1,400m for the first time and should be a chance.

4 Regency Bo Bo is an infrequent winner but he should press forward and can hang around for some minor money.

12 Coby Boy is injury-prone but he does have talent. He's some chance.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club