Hackers react in flag fallout

KUALA LUMPUR • Indonesian hackers yesterday claimed responsibility for attacking more than 30 Malaysian websites following a gaffe that saw Indonesia's flag printed upside down in a SEA Games commemorative magazine.

Malaysia's foreign ministry and the event organisers apologised profusely for the blunder but it was not enough to quell a wave of complaints online from Indonesian supporters.

A group of hackers, who call themselves the ExtremeCrew, ratcheted up the neighbourly tiff by defacing 33 Malaysian websites.

They posted an image of the upside-down flag in the Games booklet along with the message: "My national flag is not a plaything."

Amirudin Abdul Wahab, chief executive of CyberSecurity Malaysia, said the authorities were looking into the attacks.

"The incident is real and we are doing the investigation, monitoring and working closely with other agencies to mitigate this incident," he said.

Indonesian national police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said it was unclear whether the perpetrators were Indonesian.

"If they (Malaysian authorities) need our assistance of course we are ready to help, but it's still not confirmed these hackers are even Indonesians," he said.

Also yesterday, seven squash players from Myanmar and a coach from the Philippines were injured in a bus crash, forcing the Games organisers to suspend matches on the first day of competition.

A Thai contingent was also travelling on the buses.

Police said the Philippines coach suffered light leg injuries, while the players from Myanmar were left with "small wounds" on their legs.

Aye Aye Thin and Ei Ei Pyone were withdrawn from the women's doubles and will also be replaced in the mixed doubles, said the Games' sports and technical committee secretary Low Beng Choo.

The accident happened when one of the buses braked to avoid a car that cut into its lane, and was hit from behind by the second bus. It was not the first transport problem at the Games for Myanmar, whose women's football team were stranded when their bus driver was arrested for stealing a watch.

Officials on Sunday also had to contend with puddles on the rink as ice hockey made its SEA Games debut in tropical Malaysia.

As the hosts beat Indonesia 10-3 in the first SEA Games ice hockey game, marshals with squeegees had to mop up water after the ice started to melt in the first period.

The new national ice skating stadium, in the heart of a suburban shopping mall, has had a few teething problems.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE