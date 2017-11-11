Gymnastics: Olympic champion Aly Raisman the latest victim of ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar

Washington (AFP) - Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, 23, is the latest member of the US national team and the biggest gymnastics star to reveal she had been molested by Nassar, who is facing trial on more than 20 counts of sexual assault.

The American revealed the sexual abuse by Nassar in a preview on Friday (Nov 10) of an interview to be aired in full on Sunday (Nov 12) on the CBS show "60 Minutes".

Raisman, who won six medals at the London and Rio Games, including three gold medals, said she was first treated by Nassar at the age of 15.

"I am angry," Raisman said. "I'm really upset."

She told "60 Minutes" that she spoke with Federal Bureau of Investigation investigators about Nassar after last year's Olympics.

Raisman's team-mate, McKayla Maroney, 21, revealed last month that she too had been molested by Nassar under the guise of treatment.

Nassar was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games.

His case was part of a wide-ranging scandal which forced the resignation of USA Gymnastics chief Steve Penny last year.

Penny was accused by victims of failing to quickly notify authorities about abuse allegations.