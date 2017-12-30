GSP returns to the Octagon

Georges St-Pierre returning to the Octagon at UFC 217 last month, after a four-year absence from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was a surreal moment for most mixed martial arts fans as the Canadian had walked away seemingly for good, citing "mental fatigue".

But seeing him perform like he had never been away, by choking out Michael Bisping to lift the middleweight belt was one for the ages.

The 36-year-old defied the odds of age and ring rust in a brutal sport that there can be no hiding from and lays bare one's deficiencies.

In what has been a lacklustre year for the UFC with their biggest star Conor McGregor lured away to the squared circle, Jon Jones dealing with another failed drug test and criticism over poor cards, having a fan favourite come back in the manner St-Pierre did was a display of a master of his craft.