Great Eastern raises $169k for ST Pocket Money Fund

They are the co-sponsors of the Singapore Premier League and, as the new season kicked off yesterday, life insurance company Great Eastern gave generously to a good cause when it raised $169,085 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF).

After the final whistle blew at the National Stadium as Albirex Niigata beat Tampines Rovers 2-1 to claim the Community Shield, Great Eastern group chief executive Khor Hock Seng presented the cheque to Gerard Ee, a member of the board of trustees for SPMF.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of Great Eastern and it is celebrating the milestone by launching Great Eastern Cares, its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The Community Shield is the first of a series of Great Eastern Cares' initiatives.

To symbolically launch the scheme, 450 members of the company, its business partners, SPMF beneficiaries and community football clubs gathered at the National Stadium to form the numerals '110'.

Khor said: "Great Eastern has a longstanding tradition of giving back to the community.

"We are committed to empowering the community to live healthier and better. We believe in making a positive difference in the communities we work in and adding values to the lives around us.

"As we celebrate our 110th anniversary this year, it is timely for us to reinforce our commitment to continue our tradition of making a meaningful difference in the community."

Wang Meng Meng