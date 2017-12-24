Woods to go solo following split with swing coach Como

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods will press on with his comeback next year without the aid of a swing coach, announcing on Twitter on Friday that he is splitting with Chris Como and opting instead to fly solo.

Woods, who returned to competition three weeks ago after a near 10-month layoff during which he had spinal fusion surgery, began working with Como after a forgettable 2014 season during which injuries limited him to seven official PGA Tour events.

"Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing. I've done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris," the 41-year-old said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

"For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own. I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."

Woods swung freely and with no sign of back pain at the Hero World Challenge, where earlier this month he began his latest comeback and finished tied for ninth in an 18-man exhibition that featured eight of the world's top 10 golfers.

The 14-time Major champion worked with swing coach Butch Harmon to begin his professional career, then switched to Hank Haney in 2004. Woods jumped to Sean Foley in 2010, whom he worked with for four years.

He missed the 2015-16 season. After yet another back surgery in April, was sidelined until the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Como, in a statement provided to Golf Channel, said when he began working with Woods he was asked to help the golfer utilise his own instincts and feel while playing pain free and that he felt he accomplished the goal.

"Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I'm eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time," he said in the statement.

"I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger's future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf."

Woods' performance in the Bahamas had his tour colleagues looking forward to his return to regular competition, but he has yet to announce his schedule for next year.

