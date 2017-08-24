Woods hit by nude photos leak

WASHINGTON • Tiger Woods, a 14-time golf Major winner, and his former girlfriend, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, were among celebrities whose nude photos were leaked onto a celebrity porn website.

Other celebrities include singers Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee, actress Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell.

Woods and Vonn have threatened to file a lawsuit against the website for publishing the nude photos, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

TMZ added that Stewart's lawyer, Scott Whitehead, has claimed that posting the photos is a flagrant violation of copyright laws and is demanding they are removed immediately.

The Washington Post also reported that McPhee will threaten to sue if the photos are not taken down.

The nude photos of Woods and Vonn were leaked from Vonn's mobile phone after it was hacked, according to the US media.

The Los Angeles Times reported that photos and a video of Vonn, a full-frontal photo of Woods and dozens of shots of other celebrities currently remain live on the website despite the legal threat.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," Vonn's representative told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Lindsey will take all necessary legal action to protect and enforce her rights.

"She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

Woods is also threatening legal action, but the 41-year-old golfer's lawyer, Michael Holtz, did not comment much when quizzed by news agency The New York Post, saying: "It is a private hacked photo."

The photos were taken several years ago while Vonn and Woods were dating, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. They split up in 2015.

The news is the latest in a slippery slope for Woods, who was revealed earlier this month to have had five drugs - including the opioid painkiller hydrocodone - in his system when he was arrested in Florida in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A urine test revealed four other medications along with hydrocodone - which is sold under the brand name Vicodin.

Also present were the powerful painkiller hydromorphone, anxiety drug alprazolam (also known as Xanax), sleep drug zolpidem (also known as Ambien) and THC, which is a chemical component of marijuana.

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Woods agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and also enter a diversion programme that will allow the American to clear his record if he completes it.

In June, he completed treatment to help him manage medications he was using to combat back pain and insomnia.

In 2009, he was also involved in a sex scandal with dozens of women - from waitresses to escorts to strippers - coming forward to claim that they had slept with him. It led to the break-up of his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Woods has 79 career PGA Tour wins, but is recovering from his fourth back surgery and has not played in a golf tournament since February.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST