Woods had 5 drugs in system when nabbed

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods had five drugs - including the opioid painkiller hydrocodone - in his system when he was arrested in Florida in May on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), according to a toxicology report released on Monday.

A urine test revealed four other medications along with hydrocodone - which is sold under the brand name Vicodin.

Also present were the powerful painkiller hydromorphone; anxiety drug alprazolam (also known as Xanax); sleep drug zolpidem (also known as Ambien) and THC, which is a chemical component of marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office made the results public on Monday.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications," former world No. 1 golfer Woods said on Monday.

"Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance.

"I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

The 41-year-old was arrested early in the morning on May 29 in Jupiter, Florida. Police found him asleep in his Mercedes-Benz by the side of the road near his home.

At the time of his arrest Woods was unable to tell officers where he was, stumbling through a field sobriety test. He told officers he was taking Vicodin and Xanax to deal with pain from a back surgery in April.

He later said in a statement that his condition was the result of a reaction to mixing several prescription drugs. It was not immediately known if he had prescriptions for all of the medications.

Woods agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and also enter a diversion programme that will allow the 14-time Major championship winner to clear his record if he completes it.

The diversion programme would call for him to spend one year on probation, pay a US$250 (S$342) fine plus court costs, attend a DUI course, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged or affected.

In June, he also completed a treatment programme to help him manage medications he was using to combat back pain and insomnia.

Woods has 79 career PGA Tour victories but is not currently playing after his latest back surgery - his fourth overall.

He won 14 Majors, but the last was in 2008 in the US Open at Torrey Pines by outlasting Rocco Mediate in a memorable 19-hole play-off.

This year, he has not played in an event since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic after the first round in February.

Shortly before his arrest in May, he wrote on his website: "I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope. But I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST