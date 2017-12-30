Tiger on the prowl again

It was 12.05pm on Nov 30 at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

All eyes were on the 423-yard, par-four first tee as Tiger Woods prepared to take his first competitive drive since February in the first round of the Hero World Challenge.

With a mighty swing of the driver, Woods' tee shot travelled 324 yards after getting a kind bounce to settle on the fairway, a solid 30 yards further than playing partner and fellow American Justin Thomas.

The former world No. 1, who turns 42 today, would go on to card rounds of 69-68-75-68 to finish joint-ninth in the 18-player elite field in his long-awaited comeback from back surgery.

Golf has sorely missed the 14-time Major champion and his performance in the Bahamas suggests that we will see more of his trademark fist pumps in 2018.

Welcome back, Tiger.