Tiger on the prowl again

Tiger Woods teeing off in the Bahamas in his long-awaited comeback last month. Golf has sorely missed the American star and we hope to see more of his trademark fist pumps in 2018.
It was 12.05pm on Nov 30 at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

All eyes were on the 423-yard, par-four first tee as Tiger Woods prepared to take his first competitive drive since February in the first round of the Hero World Challenge.

With a mighty swing of the driver, Woods' tee shot travelled 324 yards after getting a kind bounce to settle on the fairway, a solid 30 yards further than playing partner and fellow American Justin Thomas.

The former world No. 1, who turns 42 today, would go on to card rounds of 69-68-75-68 to finish joint-ninth in the 18-player elite field in his long-awaited comeback from back surgery.

Golf has sorely missed the 14-time Major champion and his performance in the Bahamas suggests that we will see more of his trademark fist pumps in 2018.

Welcome back, Tiger.

