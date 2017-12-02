Golf: 'Thankful' Woods sizzles on comeback

NASSAU (Bahamas) • A double rainbow poked through the clouds as Tiger Woods played the last hole of his first competitive round in 301 days.

The arcs of colour in the drizzly sunshine were lost on Woods, who was grinding to stay within reach of the leaders at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

He rolled in an eight-foot par putt for the finishing touch on a three-under 69 in the first round.

That left the tournament host in a four-way share of eighth place and three shots behind England's Tommy Fleetwood in the elite 18-man event.

Woods' five-birdie, two-bogey start left him with multiple reasons to believe that the rainbows, which were fading by the time he walked off the 18th green at Albany Golf Club, might be an omen.

"I thought I did great," said Woods, 41, whose last tournament was the Dubai Desert Classic in February. "I hadn't played in a while after some difficulties, so to come out here and score like I did was nice.

"It was fun to be out there and be part of a scorecard again."

Gone was the cautious approach displayed by him in the build-up to the Hero World Challenge.

Eighteen holes had loosened Woods' inhibitions to the point where the competitive animal came roaring back.

The man who made a career out of sparking fear into others on leaderboards was at it again.

"It was not only nice to get the first round out of the way but also I'm only three shots out of the lead," he said.

"So to be able to put myself there after not playing for 10 months or so… it was nice to feel the adrenalin. I looked up at the boards. I wanted to see what the guys were doing."

Asked if he believes he can win this event, which includes eight of the top 10 players in the world rankings, Woods replied: "Yes."

He had cause to be upbeat. He had matched fevered external anticipation with performance.

On his comeback from a fourth back surgery, he displayed no physical shortcomings.

NICE TO BE BACK I thought I did great. I hadn't played in a while after some difficulties, so to come out here and score like I did was nice. It was fun to be out there and be part of a scorecard again. TIGER WOODS, winner of 14 golf Majors, on his return to competitive golf.

He outdrove his playing competitor, Justin Thomas, the reigning FedEx Cup champion and one of the PGA Tour's longer hitters, more than once. He putted with confidence and managed to cling on at times when the round threatened to run away from him.

He will not admit it, but this was almost the ideal Thursday.

"I was very thankful this morning. I was in my head thanking all the people who have helped me in giving me a chance to come back and play again," he said.

"There were a lot of people who were instrumental in my life; friends, outside people I've never met before, my surgeon. I made sure in my head to thank every one of them."

Woods reaching the turn in 34 was a disappointment owing to the dropping of a shot at the par-five ninth. It was a source of post-round frustration to him that he played Albany's quintet of par-fives in a wasteful aggregate of one over.

Poor chipping was key to that but can be forgiven; areas around the greens are notoriously tricky.

The spectators who turned up for the first round didn't care.

NY TIMES,THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am