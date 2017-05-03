SICC's charity drive raises $1.4 million

Close to $1.4 million was raised at the 46th Singapore Island Country Club May Day Charity and will benefit 14 charitable organisations.

The funds will provide the elderly, children and the disabled with help to defray medical costs, daily necessities, and financial assistance. On Monday, more than 700 golfers teed off at SICC's golf courses as part of the charity drive.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam attended the gala dinner as guest of honour. He presented mementos to official partner Rolex Singapore and top-tier sponsors that gave $100,000 like Super Galvanising and Lucky Dip group.

Dr Tan also gave out tokens of appreciation to several SICC May Day Charity advisers, which included Kenji Shinoda, Ambassador of Japan to Singapore, The Straits Times' editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, and Econ Healthcare Group executive chairman and chief executive Ong Chu Poh.

Other regular sponsors who donated include the Tote Board, Singapore Pools and StarHub.

Last year, SICC raised $1,280,202 for the charity, which has raised more than $20 million since 1972 to support social service programmes.