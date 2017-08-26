SEA Games: Singapore win first men's team golf gold, break 28-year title drought

SINGAPORE - The Singapore men's team clinched the nation's first-ever SEA Games golf team gold medal on Saturday (Aug 26).

The team of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Marc Ong and Joshua Ho beat Thailand in a sudden-death playoff after both sides were tied at the end of the match-play competition.

Prior to Saturday's feat, Samson Gimson was the only Singaporean to claim gold at the biennial Games when he won the individual competition in 1989.

On Thursday, Ong had narrowly missed out on the individual gold, settling for silver after carding a 69 to finish one stroke behind winner Thai-Japanese Kosuke Hamamoto (68) for a nine-under 204 total after three rounds at the par-71 The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

Foo tied for fourth.

This is the second consecutive Games that Team Singapore have been involved in a sudden-death playoff for gold.

In 2015, Johnson Poh lost the individual gold to another Thai, Natipong Srithong, at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course.

At the last SEA Games, Singapore won two silvers and two bronzes in golf.