Rodgers, Snedeker tie for lead at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA (California) • Patrick Rodgers fired a flawless 67 on Saturday to join defending champion Brandt Snedeker atop the leaderboard at the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Rodgers had five birdies in a five-under round that left him on nine-under 207.

Snedeker, a two-time winner, had three birdies and a bogey in his two-under 70.

In 2012, Snedeker was seven strokes off the lead after 54 holes, before beating Kyle Stanley in sudden death. Last year, he was six strokes back through three rounds, before winning.

"I definitely like my odds better than the last two times I won at this place, that's for sure," he said.

The US duo were one stroke clear of Taiwan's Pan Cheng-tsung (69) and American Tony Finau (67). Overnight leader Justin Rose of England carded a one-over 73 to head a group of eight players on 209.

The jam-packed leaderboard promised final-round fireworks despite the fact that 14-time Major champion Tiger Woods and a host of other marquee players failed to make the cut on Friday.

Woods missed the cut by four strokes while world No. 1 Jason Day of Australia and third-ranked Dustin Johnson also failed to make it.

"This is obviously a tough golf course," said Snedeker, who is trying to become the first repeat winner at the event since Woods won it four in a row from 2005-08.

Rodgers, in his second full season as a US Tour member, is seeking his first win.

He was tied for second at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship and planned to build on that.

"You have to learn from every experience," said Rodgers.

