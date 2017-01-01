Return of the Tiger will be familiar feel

I have been spoilt as a sports fan. As I grew up, my romance with sport coincided with the peak of Michael Phelps, Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer.

But now all have either retired or are in the twilight of their careers and it feels like the passing of a personal era. The legends are fading and I crave for one last hurrah from them.

Which is why I want nothing more than to see Tiger Woods win a golf Major in 2017.

Call me sentimental but he represents for me a rare breed that defied my understanding of what was possible within the sporting arena.

Those were special times. Me in my 20s, young, naive and taking greatness for granted as I watched these all-conquering athletes on the television.

Change is of course inevitable and the Snapchat world now belongs to Neymar, Stephen Curry and Jordan Spieth.

Woods donning a Green Jacket or lifting the Claret Jug will not stop this, but at least it will feel familiar. And there is something comforting in being able to relive the past.