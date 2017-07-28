Remodelled SICC course re-opens

One of Singapore's most iconic golf courses has re-opened after an eight-month hiatus.

The 18-hole Bukit Course at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), once hailed by six-time Major winner Nick Faldo as a "beautiful course", was re-opened for use yesterday after undergoing various improvements.

The upgrades include the construction of a new buggy track, the installation of bunker lining and new sand, and the re-turfing of green collars and tee boxes.

Senior golfers are expected to benefit from the introduction of buggies as it was previously solely a walking course.

Designed by the late golf course architect James Braid, a five-time winner of The Open who also designed famous venues such as the King's and Queen's courses at Gleneagles and remodelled Carnoustie, Bukit has staged many international events.

These include the 1969 World Cup, the Johnnie Walker Classic (1993), Rolex Masters (1973 to 1998), various editions of the Singapore Open (1962 to 1995), the inaugural Caltex Singapore Masters (2001) and Lexus Cup (2008). The stars who have graced its fairways include former world No. 1s Vijay Singh and Annika Sorenstam.

In a statement, the club said: "These enhancement works are integral parts of our overall programme of restoration and transformation to raise the quality of the club's golf courses, and to enable Bukit to support heavier golfing traffic during the phased closure of our Island-location golf courses for upgrading and redevelopment targeted to complete by 2021 and to absorb the additional golfing capacity with the loss of the Sime Course post-2021."

Club captain Andrew Lim added: "It is something our members can enjoy for the next 15 years. The team and I want to thank members for their support and patience throughout for the project to come to fruition."

In appreciation of the members' support and to encourage them to try the new buggy-tracked course, the club said that all principal members can enjoy a one-time free use of a buggy on the course within two months from yesterday.