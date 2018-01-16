Reigning major winners for HSBC

Local golf fans are in for a treat. All five reigning Major champions have confirmed their participation in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club from March 1-4.

This is the second time in four years the tournament has drawn such a line-up. In 2014, all five Major winners from the previous season also competed here.

South Korean stars Ryu So Yeon and Park Sung Hyun, who shared the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year gong, will spearhead this year's star-studded line-up at the New Tanjong Course. Former world No. 1 Ryu is the 2017 ANA Inspiration champion while Park, who also claimed the No. 1 ranking last year for a week, won the 2017 US Women's Open.

Also competing for a share of the US$1.5 million (S$1.98 million) purse are another South Korean Kim In Kyung, the 2017 Women's British Open champion, American Danielle Kang, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner, and Swede Anna Nordqvist, the 2017 Evian Championship winner.

The quintet will be joined by defending HSBC champion Park In Bee, another former world No. 1 who has won seven Majors. The 29-year-old South Korean is also the only golfer to win the HSBC event twice after her first title in 2015. The Koreans have dominated the competition in recent years, winning the last three editions. Jang Ha Na was victorious in 2016.

In a press statement yesterday, the 27-year-old Ryu, who also won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last season, said: "I'm very excited to make my return to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship. The event always draws one of the strongest fields of the season, so it's a tournament everybody wants to play well in.

"I finished in the top 10 last year and will be looking for another strong result this time around."

2017’S FIVE MAJOR WINNERS AT THE HSBC WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

RANK 3: RYU

SO YEON ANA Inspiration defending champion.

RANK 6 :

KIM IN KYUNG British Open defending champion.

RANK 8 :

ANNA NORDQVIST Evian Championship winner.

RANK 21: DANIELLE KANG

PGA Championship winner.

Added the 25-year-old Kang: "Last year was a brilliant year for me so I can't wait to get back on the course to see what 2018 brings. The HSBC Women's World Championship always stands out as one of the highlights of the year, both on and off the course, so it's definitely an event I'm targeting."

This is the 11th edition of the HSBC tournament. It was held at Sentosa's Serapong Course from 2013-2016 before it was moved to the New Tanjong Course last year.

•Tickets are available at www.hsbcgolf.com/womens