Poh is calmness personified in first ADT win

JOHOR BARU • Singapore's Johnson Poh won his first Asian Development Tour (ADT) title in sensational style yesterday when he romped to a four-shot victory at the PGM Johor Championship.

The 26-year-old shot a superb seven-under-par 65 for a four-day total of 21-under 267 at the RM225,000 (S$76,530) event at Palm Resort Golf and Country Club, reported the Tour's official website (asiandevelopmenttour.com).

Sweden's Malcolm Kokocinski (67) finished second and Malaysian Ben Leong (70) was third.

Poh's compatriot Mardan Mamat was tied fourth with a final-round 70, alongside Australia's Kieran Pratt (67), Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong (67) and Malaysia's Arie Irawan (70).

Poh, who is coached by his father, had six birdies against two bogeys through 15 holes but produced a grandstand finish with three straight birdies to seal the win.

"Feels awesome to finally win on the ADT with my lowest four-round-total in any tournament that I've played. I think the biggest thing for me this week was that I stuck to the game plan and stayed calm on every shot," said Poh, who earned US$10,237 (S$13,464) for his win.

He is the third Singaporean to win on the ADT after Mardan and Quincy Quek, who finished tied 12th with compatriot Koh Dengshan. With the win, Poh rose to third in the ADT Order of Merit.

He is eyeing a top-five finish which will earn him playing rights on the Asian Tour next year.