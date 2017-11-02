Peers urge patience as Woods' comeback nears

ANTALYA (Turkey) • Major winners Justin Rose and Padraig Harrington stressed the importance of not placing too much expectation on Tiger Woods, after the American great announced his return to competition later this month.

Woods will tee up at his own 18-man Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov 30 to Dec 3. It will be the 14-time Major winner's first appearance since he withdrew after one round at the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Rose, who sealed a brilliant comeback win at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions, is excited that the 41-year-old will be back in action.

"It is going to be special to see him playing as we have missed him," said the Englishman ahead of this week's Turkish Airlines Open.

"I do feel expectations for a first time ever will be down and there will be more curiosity than expectations, but Tiger is a determined and confident guy, and he will come back believing he can do well.

"So, it would be totally unfair to place any expectation on Tiger and we all should be pleased that he does seem healthy and capable of playing golf again."

Woods has struggled with a series of back injuries and has slipped to 1,180th in the world rankings.

"He has had a rough ride with his back, and he has been in a lot of pain for a long time, so from a quality of life point of view, it is nice to see him up and about again and back to playing golf," said Rose. "He can build on that and think about winning golf tournaments again."

Woods last won on the PGA Tour in 2013. Three-time Major champion Harrington has also had to battle injuries, having undergone shoulder surgery in March.

"It is great news Tiger is returning to competition and it could be the most-watched rounds of golf all season ahead of Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors' basketball star who played a Web.com Tour event in August)," said the Irishman.

"I for one can't wait to see him back out here, but I must say one thing and that is let's not put him under any pressure."

