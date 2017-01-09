Patrick Daniel to head SPH Golf Club

With membership growing by the day, the SPH Golf Club has selected a dynamic team, headed by Singapore Press Holdings deputy chief executive officer Patrick Daniel, to manage and run its activities.

The Bye-Laws and Constitution for the club - whose committee members are experienced journalists/active golfers - have been approved by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA).

General manager Benny Teo, managing editor of Golf Vacations, will be meeting some members of the committee shortly to draw up a programme of events for the year.

Golfers keen to join the club and obtain the SPH Golf Card can sign up at www.sphgolf.com.

The card comes under the SGA's umbrella of associate members. The members are eligible for a free round at various highly-rated courses, including Johor's Horizon Hills Golf Club, and several in Australia.

It also grants access to some of the most prestigious and private Australian golf clubs such as Huntingdale and Metropolitan in Melbourne and Royal Adelaide in South Australia.

Ongoing "best of rates" are also available. For example, members pay a preferred rate of $48 for a round at Laguna Golf Bintan. A check on its website showed that the weekday rate is $107, while that for the weekend is $151.

Said Teo: "The SPH Golf Card aims to make golf accessible to the public and grow the game.

"Despite the recent closure of Jurong Country Club and the news of Raffles Country Club being acquired for redevelopment, we are confident that, together with the SGA, we can continue to expand golfing interest and activity by expanding the playing field.

"We have introduced some exciting programmes to expand golf's reach and lower the barriers of entry. For example, our new handicapping system allows golfers who have been playing regularly without a handicap outside the country to obtain one with little hassle."