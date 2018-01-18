The 41-year-old American is the world No. 16 and won the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur last October.

Q Best result Tiger Woods will achieve this season?

A He could do anything he wants. I don't think there's anything that will stop him if he feels healthy, feels good. He could come back to the player he was.

Q Who will have a better year? Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth or Jason Day?

A They're very hard to beat and have every part of the game. I see Jordan continuing to play well. Rory is Rory, he's got four Majors. He can turn it on any time; Jason Day's the same. They all have phenomenal power, they have great short games and can turn it on any time.

Q Who has the best swing in golf?

A It's Tiger, hands down. Because it was just perfect. Between 2000 and 2005, I don't think anybody swung a club better than him.

Q Best shot you saw in 2017?

A Jordan (Spieth)'s shot on that par-three 14th at the British Open. Right after taking forever to play the hole before (Spieth bogeyed it, taking a penalty drop and almost half an hour to complete the hole), to be able to hit that tee shot and make a birdie was amazing.

Q Who is most likely to win a Major this year?

A Dustin Johnson. Dustin's game is on song right now more than anybody. Dustin has it all, his drives are long and straight, his irons are good, although maybe he doesn't putt as well as Tiger. But the way he plays the game if he gets on the right course... I'd be really interested to see him at Augusta. I think he'll be more than ready to play.

Lester Wong