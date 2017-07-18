Golf: Park leads Korean assault

BEDMINSTER (New Jersey) • South Korean women's golf domination presented a new face on Sunday in US Women's Open winner Park Sung Hyun, whose long-hitting and ultra-aggressive style set her apart from her many compatriots on the field.

The all-business Park plays with a poker-faced intensity and crushes the ball with a flowing power swing that takes dead aim at her target.

She goes by the nickname "Dak Gong", coined by Korean fans, that translates into "just shut your mouth and attack", she explained after starting the final round three shots back and winning her first Major by two shots.

"(Compared) to a lot of Korean female players, I guess I am more aggressive in my play," said the 23-year-old. "So fans gave me that nickname last year which means I just focus on attack and aggressiveness. And I'm happy for it."

The LPGA Tour rookie finished with a pair of five-under 67 rounds to claim the first prize of US$900,000 (S$1.23 million) with a 277 total and complete what she started at last year's US Women's Open at CordeValle in California.

Then, Park was the 36-hole leader but posted 74-74 in the last two rounds and splashed the water on the 72nd hole to end up third, two shots from forcing a play-off.

"I think compared to last year, I could say I played probably a little bit more relaxed," she said. "Based on that good experience that I had last year, I think I was able to garner the championship this year."

THE KOREAN FACTOR Major winners from South Korea since The Evian Championship became the fifth Major. 2013 3/5 • Park In Bee: US Women's Open • Park In Bee: Women's PGA Championship • Park In Bee: ANA Inspiration 2014 2/5 • Park In Bee: Women's PGA Championship • Kim Hyo Joo: The Evian Championship 2015 3/5 • Chun In Gee: US Women's Open • Park In Bee: Women's British Open • ParkIn Bee: Women's PGA Championship 2016 1/5 • Chun In Gee: The Evian Championship 2017 2/3 • Park Sung Hyun: US Women's Open • Ryu So Yeon: ANA Inspiration • Aug 3-6: Women's British Open • Sept 14-17: The Evian Championship

Park's triumph may have surprised some at the course owned by US President Donald Trump, but would have been no surprise at all to fans back home.

She won seven times on the Korean LPGA (KLPGA) Tour last year and is the runaway favourite this year to win LPGA Rookie of the Year honours with four top-10 finishes and a world ranking of 11 going into the season's third Major.

Park's ability to maintain her focus is a weapon that matches her obvious talent swinging the clubs.

"I think one of the most difficult things is to stay focused and keep that concentration level up because I know first-hand once you lose it, your play is going to just go sideways," she said.

Park's play on Sunday was a one-way express lane to victory, as she paused only to wave and bow on her way from the 18th hole to the scoring tent.

"I did have many winnings in other tournaments, but winning here at the US Open means so much more and for that I am grateful and extremely happy," said the Korean, breaking into a rare smile.

While Park earned all the accolades, many sympathised with her compatriot Choi Hye Jin, who battled to the wire before finishing two shots back in second.

The world's No. 2 amateur could not collect the US$540,000 runner-up prize but she said the experience was worth everything.

Choi has a win on the Korean LPGA Tour and a top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour this season. She said: "My primary goal was to come here and compete, so getting this second place means more to me and it's a greater honour for me."

Last year Choi, 17, finished 38th at CordeValle. Her performance over the four days at Trump National suggests she will flourish as a professional when she makes the switch. She made a birdie at the last hole to finish on 71 and a 279 total that put her two clear of world No. 1 Ryu So Yeon (70) and another South Korean, Hur Mi Jung (68).

China's Feng Shanshan, the front-runner for most of the tournament, imploded on the final hole with a triple-bogey 8, dropping her into a tie for fifth at 282. American golfers failed to finish among the top 10 in this tournament for the first time.

