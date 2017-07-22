McIlroy's caddie digs him out of a hole

SOUTHPORT • Rory McIlroy's spectacular revival at the Open Championship on Thursday was prompted by a dressing-down from his caddie as his challenge threatened to implode in the first round.

After struggling for form and missing three cuts in his past four tournaments, the Northern Irishman had begun in "anxious, timid" fashion at Royal Birkdale before JP Fitzgerald delivered the volley that stirred the world No. 4 golfer into action.

Having slumped to five over from the first six holes, McIlroy completed the back nine in four under to finish with a 71, one over for the round.

He remained six shots behind Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar, the American joint-leaders, but said on Thursday that a good second round could leave him in contention to win a first Major title for three years.

"JP gave me a talking-to on the sixth tee, which helped to keep me positive," McIlroy said.

"He said, 'You're Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?' He tried to remind me who I was and that I'd won this tournament before. It definitely helped."

Although McIlroy recorded another bogey at the testing sixth hole, he saved par from perilous positions on the next two holes, then hit four birdies on the back nine.

"I'm proud of myself for hanging in there," said the 28-year-old.

"I was down on myself, disheartened with some of my shots. But I feel I got myself out of the hole I was in and back into the tournament."

This upbeat demeanour was in stark contrast to his mindset over the first few holes, when the lack of form he has shown in recent months began eating away at his confidence and his concentration.

"It was a rough start, I was just indecisive out there," McIlroy said.

"I was anxious, timid. Mentally, I wasn't engaged and I was caught between playing the golf shot I needed to and (thinking about) my swing. It's a lack of confidence over the last couple of weeks and letting that get into my head a little bit.

"I'm always more nervous playing in these four tournaments than anything else and I felt that today was because of the lack of self-belief I had. JP kept me positive out there and that was very much appreciated."

THE TIMES, LONDON