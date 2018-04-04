Masters hype heightens

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • The unmistakable presence of Tiger Woods looms large over the Masters but a bunch of talented, hungry and in-form players ensure that the year's first Major championship will be much more than a one-man show.

Woods will attract the most attention, at least for the first two rounds, but Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are also touted as contenders.

Woods' return, coupled with the sheer number of top players playing well concurrently, have led to almost unprecedented levels of excitement.

"I've never seen so many stars of the sport having their A-games going into Augusta," American sportscaster Jim Nantz, 58, said.

"This is the probably the most anticipated Masters any of us has seen in our lifetime."

Former Masters champions Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson are playing their best golf in years and have recently returned to the winner's circle.

Watson waited two years for another PGA title, then got two in as many months - winning February's Genesis Open and last month's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Mickelson ended the longest title drought of his professional career - five years - at last month's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Since the Masters began in 1934, no player has shot four rounds in the 60s.

A win this week will see Mickelson surpassing Jack Nicklaus as the oldest golfer to win the Masters.

Nicklaus was 46 when he won in 1986. Mickelson will be 47 when he makes the drive down Magnolia Lane. And if there is one historic venue that has seen its fair share of blockbuster finales, it is Augusta National.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia donned the Green Jacket on what would have been fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday. The year before? Unfancied Danny Willett, set to miss the event because his son was due to be born on Masters Sunday, celebrated the first fortnight of fatherhood in style.

The birth of a new career Grand Slam champion is another potential fairy-tale ending on Sunday.

McIlroy will make his fourth attempt at completing his Major collection, having had three top-10 finishes in the last three years.

For all the contenders' credentials, however, they will all be overshadowed by Woods as the 14-time Major champion competes at Augusta for the first time since 2015.

The 42-year-old has not won at Augusta since 2005 but has displayed unexpected good form during his comeback from spinal fusion surgery.

Two-time winner Bernhard Langer noted that the former world No. 1's return was just one of the week's great storylines.

"You've got great champions at all ages and they all seem to have a possible chance," the 60-year-old said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE