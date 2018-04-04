Masters 2018: Formidable five

TIGER WOODS, 42 (USA)

World ranking: No. 103

Best result: Champion (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)

Why he can win: Because he is Tiger Woods. And he has shown consistency since his comeback - 11 of his last 12 competitive rounds have been par or better.

• Why he might not: His driving has been wayward - he ranks 153rd in strokes gained off the tee.

RORY MCILROY, 28 (NIR)

• World ranking: No. 7

• Best result: 4th (2015)

• Why he can win: His putting can be a weakness. But he has found some form with the flat stick - his 100 putts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational were the fewest in four rounds in his PGA Tour career. 

• Why he might not: He has yet to overcome his Masters mental hurdle after being emotionally scarred in 2011, when he blew a four-shot lead on the last day. 

BUBBA WATSON, 39 (USA)

• World ranking: No. 19

• Best result: Champion (2012, 2014)

• Why he can win: His confidence is back. After ending a two-year title drought, he won twice in as many months. He is also back on the course where he seems most comfortable.

• Why he might not: He has struggled when it matters most. Apart from two wins at Augusta, he has just two top-10 results in 38 other Major appearances, missing the cut 15 times.  

PHIL MICKELSON, 47 (USA)

• World ranking: No. 18

• Best result: Champion (2004, 2006, 2010)

• Why he can win: Like fellow leftie Watson, he is playing with conviction again and his fade shots off the tee should set him up nicely at Augusta's many left-to-right shaped holes.

• Why he might not: A hit-and-miss recently, he has failed to make the weekend twice in the last four editions after missing just one cut in the previous 19.  

JUSTIN ROSE, 37 (ENG)

• World ranking: No. 5

• Best result: 2nd (2015, 2017)

• Why he can win: His track record suggests he will be a Masters champion one day - five top 10s in the last decade, no one has more birdies and eagles than him since 2012; the best score to par since 2011.

• Why he might not: He has 13 top 10s in 15 starts worldwide, but he knows he is not the only one in form . He has "low expectation" because he cannot "control so many variables out there".

