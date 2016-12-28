Looking back: Little fanfare in year of parity

NEW YORK • Spotted in the gallery at the PGA Championship at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey on July 30 was a spectator wearing a bright red T-shirt - as boldly red as Donald Trump's favourite baseball cap.

Across the chest of the T-shirt were four words, written in white capital letters: "Make Tiger Great Again."

Minutes after Jimmy Walker won the event the next day, claiming the last of this year's Major championships and becoming the fourth first-time Major winner in 2016, he was asked to assess the state of men's golf.

Was it an era of apparent parity?

"It shows that everybody out here is really good, and everybody's got a chance to win," Walker said.

Yet, as the fan in the T-shirt proved, that is not necessarily everyone's most cherished wish.

The overarching goal may not be to resuscitate Tiger Woods' golf game - although it would make great theatre - but, as with any sport, fans are drawn to familiar stars whom they come to know year to year and contest to contest.



Continuity matters in the allure of a sport, especially to casual fans who might, at best, be able to name a dozen professional golfers.

At this year's PGA Championship, golf's biggest names did not abandon the sport.



The world's top-ranked golfer, Jason Day, electrified the galleries at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday - and probably rebooted the television audience - with an eagle on his final hole to cut Walker's lead to one stroke with half a hole left in the tournament.

What followed was about seven minutes of taut, white-knuckle play that tested Walker's mental and physical mettle in a way that only golf can.

Walker had to decide whether to try a gutsy, perhaps ill-advised second shot, and, when his bold choice did not work out so well, he had to rescue himself with a clutch, nerveless wedge shot.



Eventually he confronted and survived one of golf's worst nightmares: A three-foot putt on the final hole with everything at stake.

It was a fitting end to a condensed season of golf's Majors, but, when it was over, it nonetheless had people wondering again what four consecutive first-time Major winners signified.

In addition to Walker, England's Danny Willett won the Masters, Dustin Johnson prevailed at the US Open and Henrik Stenson set records taking the British Open.



As Walker was asked: What does it mean?

It means that golf has not yet shifted from its post-Tiger era and moved into a new one.

Two years ago, when Rory McIlroy won the final two Majors of 2014, he was supposed to have grabbed the torch from Woods.

McIlroy has not won a Major since and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and US Open.

Jordan Spieth, the winner of two Major championships a year ago, was charged, for the good of golf, with building a lasting rivalry with McIlroy or Day or Johnson.

The American has not won a Major since.

Johnson's win at Oakmont Country Club was expected to unleash a freakish mega-talent on the game.

But he was 18 strokes off the lead at July's British Open and a few weeks later, tip-toed off the Baltusrol grounds after two stumbling rounds.

Day has certainly not shrunk from the challenge, with two top-10 finishes in Majors since breaking through for his initial Major at last year's PGA Championship.

He is confidently and assuredly the world's top player.

Still, since April, four golfers who had never before captured a Major have done so.

The last time that happened in one season was in 2011, and the Major champions were Charl Schwartzel, McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Keegan Bradley.

Did that foursome presage any particular budding golf trend? Not collectively.

McIlroy was announcing his arrival, but the other three have since combined for only a handful of top-10 finishes in Majors and no Major victories.

The 2011 season might have revealed what is still apparent.

As Walker said at the PGA Championship, there are a lot of quality, skilled players, and any one of them can win.

A dominant player or troika of dominant players - a group commanding enough to name an era after - has yet to emerge.

While the fan in the red T-shirt at Baltusrol longs for what would be a near-miraculous Tiger resurrection, the rest of golf continues to await Woods' successors.

Woods' return to competitive action after a 16-month absence, at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, merely highlighted the 40-year-old's enduring box-office status.

He undoubtedly remains the biggest draw in the sport - and there were plenty of positives to take from his comeback, even if consistency proved an issue.

He would need a clean bill of health to attempt to succeed next year, but for him to become a Major winner again is bound to be a gargantuan task.

There are others in the fray who could make Major breakthroughs in the new year.

Hideki Matsuyama's victory at the Hero World Challenge represented a fourth win in five starts for the talented Japanese, who may well have prevailed instead of Walker at the PGA Championship in July had his putter not run ice-cold during the final round.

Matsuyama would appear to head a list of potential new Major champions, along with the likes of Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler, while many feel it is only a matter of time before Branden Grace takes out one of golf's biggest tournaments.

